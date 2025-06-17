Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $277.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.50.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.