Bell Bank Has $7.27 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bell Bank raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2,876.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,374 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

