Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 8,211 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $65,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $215.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

