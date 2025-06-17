Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $194.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.7% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $194,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

VOO opened at $554.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $523.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.