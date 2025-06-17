Grove Bank & Trust Has $3.51 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

