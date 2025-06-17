Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,500 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the May 15th total of 164,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 275,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Intellicheck from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Intellicheck and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Intellicheck Trading Down 0.2%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of IDN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. 105,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,550. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.00 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Gregory Braca sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $33,353.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563.59. This trade represents a 90.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

Further Reading

