Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Up 69.5% in May

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EFR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. 16,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,066. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 118,650.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

