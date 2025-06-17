WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ELD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.73. 4,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,269. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (ELD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and invests in both investment- and non-investment-grade government and corporate bonds from emerging countries denominated in local currencies.
