WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund Price Performance

ELD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.73. 4,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,269. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 23.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $5,524,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 416,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 103,680.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,736 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (ELD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and invests in both investment- and non-investment-grade government and corporate bonds from emerging countries denominated in local currencies.

