3,732 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 34,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar
In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Caterpillar Trading Up 1.4%
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.92.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.