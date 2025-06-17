Short Interest in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Grows By 69.2%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the May 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EDF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,625. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 14.4%.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
