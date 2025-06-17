AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Reduced by Louisbourg Investments Inc.

Louisbourg Investments Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 28,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,367,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,489,000 after buying an additional 108,993 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 971,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,705,000 after buying an additional 125,568 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $190.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $218.66.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

