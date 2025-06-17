Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Short Interest Update

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the May 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $94,861,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,253,000 after buying an additional 36,809 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 523,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 203,298 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 473,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,402. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.