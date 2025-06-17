Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.1% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 42,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.67. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

