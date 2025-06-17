ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Boosted by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after buying an additional 12,751,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after buying an additional 5,549,078 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,287,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,101,989,000 after buying an additional 1,473,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,792,521,000 after buying an additional 3,397,360 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,544,101,000 after buying an additional 4,211,939 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of COP stock opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.70. The company has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

