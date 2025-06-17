Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by Sentry LLC

Sentry LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Sentry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sentry LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after purchasing an additional 110,772 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legacy Trust lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

