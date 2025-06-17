Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.8% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

