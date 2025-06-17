Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Vista Investment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.7% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $484.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

