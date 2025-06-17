SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $311.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $212.12 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.