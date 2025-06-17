Financial Freedom LLC Sells 86 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Freedom LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $273.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.68. The company has a market capitalization of $271.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

