iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Lowered by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $179.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.