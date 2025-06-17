JMP Securities Lowers PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Price Target to $14.00

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 296.04% from the stock’s previous close.

PYPD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of PolyPid from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

PYPD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 249,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.25.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that PolyPid will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPD. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PolyPid by 13.6% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 940,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 112,514 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PolyPid by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 338,853 shares in the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

