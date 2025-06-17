Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Price Target to $6.00

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 236.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

NYSE:NUVB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,996. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, CEO David Hung purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,481,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,078,549.64. This trade represents a 0.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dongfang Liu sold 20,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. This represents a 62.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 15,183.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

