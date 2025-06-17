Rakuten Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rakuten Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Pfizer by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 16,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

