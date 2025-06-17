Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $20,683,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 54,649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.