Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

