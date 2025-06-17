Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,877,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 153,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,677,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $405.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $416.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.50 and a 1-year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

