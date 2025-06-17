Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,244 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $20,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $179.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

