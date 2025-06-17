SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of MDY opened at $556.83 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $535.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.85.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
