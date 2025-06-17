SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of MDY opened at $556.83 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $535.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.85.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.