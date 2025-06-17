San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.91. The company has a market cap of $255.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

