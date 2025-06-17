Clayton Financial Group LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clayton Financial Group LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,498,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 975,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,226,000 after acquiring an additional 38,368 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $131.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.