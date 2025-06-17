Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 28,124 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,916,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 20.6% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $126,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,127,000. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

