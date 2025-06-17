Five Oceans Advisors Sells 270 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Five Oceans Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,637,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $302,005,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 17.4%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

