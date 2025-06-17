The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of KO stock opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $303.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
