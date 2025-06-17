Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,525,046,000 after buying an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,845,098,000 after purchasing an additional 647,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $353.59 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

