iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Clayton Financial Group LLC

Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.