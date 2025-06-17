Berkshire Bank Sells 975 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Berkshire Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,243,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bank of America by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Bank of America by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE BAC opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

