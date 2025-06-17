Berkshire Bank Cuts Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Berkshire Bank lowered its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 148.5% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 108.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $487.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $412.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.91. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $500.72.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.56.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

