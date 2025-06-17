Bfsg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $377.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.55. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

