Lynch & Associates IN Sells 183 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,773,213,000 after acquiring an additional 252,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,000,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after acquiring an additional 727,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,033,000 after acquiring an additional 168,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,710,744,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $377.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.