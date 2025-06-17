Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Vivid Wealth Management LLC

Vivid Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,941 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 21.8% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.32.

Oracle Stock Down 2.0%

ORCL opened at $210.94 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $589.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

