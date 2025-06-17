CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director John S. Hendricks Sells 102,810 Shares

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director John S. Hendricks sold 102,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $484,235.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,262,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,437,670.25. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

Shares of CURI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 96,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,759. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.79.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CURI. Barrington Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $2.95 to $4.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $788,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $657,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $486,000. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 657.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 109,138 shares during the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

