Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 282 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,956,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,068,869,000 after acquiring an additional 319,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,616,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,899,905,000 after purchasing an additional 906,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,375,744,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,503,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,807,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,923,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,514,178,000 after purchasing an additional 861,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.52.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $307.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.74 and its 200-day moving average is $470.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Noseworthy bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $312.16 per share, with a total value of $93,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,626.08. The trade was a 5.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

