United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after buying an additional 28,108 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 42,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,358,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.