Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 133,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $29.03.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

