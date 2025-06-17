Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Expands By 70.0%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 128,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of VGI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,671. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.4%.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

