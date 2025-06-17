D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading Down 2.2% After Insider Selling

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.65. 13,351,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 45,960,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Specifically, Director Rohit Ghai sold 43,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $731,085.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,778 shares in the company, valued at $970,670.40. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Biscay sold 106,626 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $1,796,648.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,281. This trade represents a 88.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director John D. Dilullo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,438. This represents a 25.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 2.2%

The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. bLong Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.2% during the first quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 12.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 5.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

