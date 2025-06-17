WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Short Interest Down 49.8% in May

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the May 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 128,122.6% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 22,267,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,297,000 after buying an additional 22,249,776 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 994,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,468,000 after acquiring an additional 34,361 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 317,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 82,823 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.19. 243,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,658. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.56. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund has a 1 year low of $39.98 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

