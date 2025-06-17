Short Interest in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT) Drops By 49.5%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Stock Performance

JULT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,153. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a market cap of $76.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.59. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 12-month low of $34.54 and a 12-month high of $40.73.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.