Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 561 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total value of $436,645.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,929,964. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,904 shares of company stock worth $4,665,124 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KGI Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

