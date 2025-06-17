Lynch & Associates IN Has $5.77 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

